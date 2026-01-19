5 most adventurous dates for this Valentine's Day

Bristi Dey
Dates do not have to be restricted to cafes and restaurants. This valentine’s if you and your partner crave something adventurous, stop being cliche, let those shackles leave your body and enjoy life in its most raw self!
Hot air balloons
As romantic it sounds, it comes with its fair share of adventure and thrill. Plan a date amidst the clouds and fly away like Carl from the movie Up. Popular spots like Jaipur, Hampi, Goa and Lonavala offer this experience in India.
Trekking
Treks can always be exhilarating with its lush greenery and nature at its finest. Trek through forest, hills and valleys where the commotion is less and peace rules the land. Walk with your partner through the breathtaking Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand or Chandratal Lake trek in Spiti, Himachal.
Water adventure
If you’re looking for some serene day out with some adventures, try water sports like kayaking with your partner. Imagine blue waters, two tiny boats and watching the sunset in the middle of the river or lake. Perfect getaway and indeed a cool romantic date as well! Oh and if thrill calls you go for river rafting. For kayaking paddle through Alleppey in Kerala and for river rafting Rishikesh tops it all.
Camping under the stars
When the skies lit up with zillion little twinkles, nothing can top the soothing stillness of the moment. Set up a tent near a river bed and as the night falls lay on the grass and stare at the countless stars. Ladakh’s Nubra Valley and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat are some of the best places for this experience.
Swim with the bioluminescence
Imagine you’re swimming in the sea and all of a sudden everything around you starts to glow. Bioluminescent planktons are mostly visible in India during the months of September to February/March. So, if you’re lucky you might be able to witness this magical phenomenon. Opt for Goa or Kerala where it is mostly visible.