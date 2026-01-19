5 ways post-pandemic beauty routines are evolving

DEBOLINA ROY
Heavy foundations? No way; healthy skin is the new makeup trend. Consumers also want multi-tasking products that emphasize texture. This 'less is more' strategy is the essence of the post-pandemic beauty routines.
Scalp care has emerged as a new critical area alongside facial skin. People are spending money on serum and scrubs to take care of their hair right from its root.
Lockdowns turned bathrooms into spas. LED mask devices to micro-current machines are all high-tech essentials. The incorporation of professional-level technology enables us to have salon results in our regular post-pandemic beauty practices.
Beauty not only has a skin-deep meaning but also relates to mental wellness. Stress management routines such as facial massage therapy and aromatherapy are essential.
Conscious consumption is on the rise, with a bigger emphasis on reusable packaging and clean ingredients. Consumers are moving away from unwanted waste to more ethical brands.