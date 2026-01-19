5 ways to survive in the wilderness, approved by adventurer Bear Grylls

Udisha
Learn to build a fire
Building a fire, Bear Grylls has repeatedly emphasised, is the primary survival lesson you need to learn if you are in the wild. Carry a rock and and an iron piece to help you light fire to provide warmth or scare off animals.
Water is a must!
When in the wild, you must prioritise water over food because dehydration will kill you faster than starvation. Water is available in nature, and Bear suggests that you collect it from trees, rivers, whenever you can.
Don't burn energy unnecessarily
Forests can exhaust you and you should be wise to sustain yourself in the harsh environment. Stay calm and do not hurry. If you are observant enough, you will find everything you need right around you.
A shelter is a requirement
The forest can pose challenges at every turn and a shelter can help lessen the blow. Bear Grylls says that a shelter will not be readily available so make your own with branches, leaves and twigs as soon as you can.
Wear heavy clothes
Make sure to stay covered with clothes made of heavy materials so that wild insects cannot bite you. It is very important to protect yourself from wild mosquitoes, spiders and other insects when in the jungle. Stay covered and wear shoes to protect your feet.