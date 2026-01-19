6 airports so good you won’t mind the layover

Atreyee Poddar
Singapore Changi (SIN)
If airports had a hall of fame, Changi would have its own wing — possibly with a waterfall. The Jewel complex alone is a small miracle of steel, glass and tropical fantasy, complete with the world’s tallest indoor rain vortex, forest trails and a movie theatre that makes you forget what time zones are. Transit here feels like a curated experience, not an inconvenience. Other airports aspire; Changi executes.
Doha Hamad International (DOH)
Hamad International blends museum-scale art (yes, the giant yellow teddy bear counts) with retail excess and lounges that resemble discreet five-star hotels. Everything is polished to a shine — it’s luxury as national branding, and it works.
Seoul Incheon (ICN)
Incheon understands something many airports miss: culture doesn’t need to shout. Between traditional music performances, craft exhibitions, manicured gardens and even an ice skating rink, it quietly introduces you to Korea before you step outside. It’s efficient, calm, and deeply considered — very Korean, in other words.
Dubai International (DXB)
DXB doesn’t do subtle. This is retail theatre at 30,000 feet: luxury malls masquerading as terminals, spas, sleep pods, and enough gold to make you squint. It’s overwhelming, excessive, and very Dubai — an airport as spectacle.
Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (T2)
India’s most ambitious airport terminal doubles as a living museum. The Jaya He GVK New Museum spans thousands of artworks, turning the long walk to immigration into an art crawl. Outside, Mumbai is chaos; inside, there’s an unexpected calm and cultural pride that lands harder than any welcome sign.
Hong Kong International (HKG)
Even after turbulent years, HKG retains its edge. An IMAX theatre, aviation discovery centre, rotating art installations and waterfront views give it a cinematic quality. Few airports make you linger like this one does.