6 airports so good you won’t mind the layover

Singapore Changi (SIN)

If airports had a hall of fame, Changi would have its own wing — possibly with a waterfall. The Jewel complex alone is a small miracle of steel, glass and tropical fantasy, complete with the world’s tallest indoor rain vortex, forest trails and a movie theatre that makes you forget what time zones are. Transit here feels like a curated experience, not an inconvenience. Other airports aspire; Changi executes.