Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna shares his daily routine at 50, and we think it’s fabulous

ANOUSHKA NAG
In an open discussion, Akshaye disclosed that he doesn’t start his mornings with elaborate meals or early snacks. Rather, he completely avoids breakfast.
The same grounded mentality is seen in Akshaye’s dietary choices. Just regular, well-balanced meals; no difficult adjustments or unusual diets. His lunch and dinner are both very simple and predictable meals.
Akshaye Khanna reveals that his favourite fruit is litchee, and he loves to eat bhindi and tries to incorporate it in his daily meals.
Besides all the strict and simple diet, he is still human like us, right? How can someone not like cake? Just like us, Akshaye loves to indulge in a good slice of cake during his shoots.
Akshaye Khanna states that 10 hours of sleep for him is mandatory and cannot function without it. He is a firm believer in maintaining a good and healthy sleep schedule even during tough shooting schedules; that’s his non-negotiable!