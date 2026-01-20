4 bombshell revelations from Brooklyn Beckham's post against the Beckhams

Udisha
Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken silence on the Beckham family feud in a series of explosive Instagram stories. In his tell-all, Brooklyn laid serious allegations against his "controlling" and "performative" family. He claimed that he was forced to speak up after his parents "continued to go to the press". Brooklyn made it clear, that he has no intention of reconciling with his family.
Victoria Beckham tried to sabotage Brooklyn and Nicola's big day
Brooklyn Beckham, in one of his first allegations, said that his mother, Victoria Beckham tried to sabotage his wedding to Nicola by cancelling to make the bride's dress. The 26-year-old wrote, "My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress".
The Beckhams tried to make Brooklyn sign away his rights
Next, Brooklyn Beckham claimed that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had tried multiple times to "bribe" him to sign away his rights. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated".
Victoria Beckham "hijacked" the couple's first dance, leaving Brooklyn humiliated.
Brooklyn claimed that his mother danced inappropriately with him on his wedding day, sabotaging the couple's dance, in front of hundreds of guests. He wrote, "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song...but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me...She danced very inappropriately on me in front of me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life".
"Brand Beckham comes first"
Brooklyn said that his family values public image over love. He alleged that his father, David had refused to meet with him and Nicola when they travelled to London for his birthday. He only agreed to meet in the "big birthday party" full of cameras and people. He went on to add, "My family values public promotion and endorsement among all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations".