4 easiest ways to test your silk: Quick tips to know if it’s real

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the easiest ways to test your silk saree is to hold it up in the light. 100% silk should be slightly transparent but not completely see-through. Meanwhile, synthetic fibres are generally extra-transparent.
You can always crumble a small portion of the saree and release it. Pure silk will have soft wrinkles and will regain its structure due the smoother weave. But synthetic fibres will be wrinkled for a longer time.
Silk is a natural protein fibre and it is world famous for the softness, smoothness and cool touch. Run down your fingers through the fabric. 100% silk should have a slightly gentle grip.
Do this test only at a corner of the garment with a small drop of water. Real silk will soak the water within seconds due to the natural protein structure. But synthetic fibres will repel water and the droplet will roll off the surface.