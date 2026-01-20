4 unique food experiences in Asia that you should try once

DEBOLINA ROY
Experience the symphony of coastal flavours 5 feet below the ocean. Sip on your favourite pinacolada, while watching sharks and turtles circling your glass cocoons. It is definitely one of the most unique food experiences in Asia.
This place is the blue-eyed boy of the city of joy. Indulge into the heartwarming bowl of chicken stew and butter toast from the Chitto Da’s shop. Do not miss the famous Apanjan fish cutlet and cap off your walk with a cup of tea from Shyam Babu’s stall.
A fine dining restaurant in Bangkok is using this unique technique to deliver the food faster to their customers. You can see the waiters wearing a classic red Thai custom and zip-lining with your food tray with the help of a harness and pulley.
This offbeat restaurant in the Dhokawade village of Alibaug uses-a-farm to table concept. The museum was Indian’s legendary sculptor Nanasaheb Karmarkar’s home. They serve traditional Panchkalshi meal, which consists of kalwan, fried fish, ananaschi amti, varleli vangi, and kolambiche pattice.