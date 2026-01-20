5 best ways to invest in gold to secure your future

DEBOLINA ROY
Investing in bullion in the form of high purity coins or bars is one of the best ways to invest in gold. This route gives outright ownership and physicality, without the risks of counter parties. But you will need to deal with the costs of safe custody, insurance, and premium trading spreads.
Gold ETFs are indexed to the domestic prices of gold and have units equivalent to physical gold stored in secure vaults. They provide considerable liquidity and prices are transparent and listed on stock exchanges.
These investment products are mostly focused on Gold ETFs. This makes it easy for investors without a brokerage account to invest. These are best for new investors who are interested in automating savings options using SIPs.
Digital gold makes it possible to invest small sums of money using sevral applications. The service holds physical gold on behalf of the client in insured vaults. It’s very handy, but often less regulated than formal market stocks.
Investing in mining stocks provides leveraged returns, as their earnings tend to outpace the prices of gold. This is a risky investment opportunity, a tactic that only seasoned investors should venture into. They do not rely on prices of bullion.