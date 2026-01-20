5 common egg blunders you should avoid while baking

DEBOLINA ROY
The core of common egg blunders starts from here. The liquid in extra-large eggs causes gummy, rubbery cakes or flattened cookies.
Do not crack the eggs directly after taking them out of the fridge. Instead, place them in lukewarm water for 5 min. Too much cold yolk can cause the batter to curdle.
Baking is all about precision. Whisk your eggs only until they're mixed with the batter. Too much whisking can cause the cake to rise suddenly and then collapse.
If you want to swap eggs for baking soda, that might not be the right call. Eggs give the batter moisture and lift, which can be achieved with yoghurt or applesauce.
Cracking the eggs directly into the batter can cause a problem, especially if the egg is rotten. Instead, whisk it in a small bowl and gradually mix it with the batter to avoid lumps.