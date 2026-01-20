5 mythological travel spots in India that you should not miss

Subhadrika Sen
Puri: One of the main attractions of Odisha is the Jagannath Temple. According to legend the unfinished idols of the Gods and Goddess by Vishwakarma are worshiped in the temple. The ideal time to go is during Rath Yatra.
Bhubaneswar: The remains of the Pancha Pandav caves is supposedly one of the places where the Pandavas along with Kunti rested during their exile days.
Pushkar: This place in Rajasthan is the only place where one worships Lord Brahma, on earth.
Mathura- Vrindavan: The twin cities of Mathura Vrindavan are associated with the birth of Lord Krishna and the tales of Radha- Krishna. While one can visit all year round, spending Holi here is an unforgettable experience.
Chitrakoot: Associated with the epic Ramayana, Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh is known to be one of the places where the trio rested. It is also said to be the holy ground of Ram-Bharat milaap.