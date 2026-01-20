7 tips to actually travel light

Subhadrika Sen
Carry a light-weight suitcase. This reduces a lot of weight issues while checking in and you can carry back lots of souvenirs.
Take one multi-purpose trouser or jeans. Bottoms not only take up more space in the suitcase but also have more weight. Carry one piece that would suit all your looks during your travel.
Pack one or at the most two shoes that will help you sail through the trip. The shoes should be light-weight. Ideally pack a slipper and a walking shoe.
Laundry services are not very expensive and ironing boards are in hotel rooms only. You can easily opt for the service and re-wear the same clothes.
Take less number of toiletries since most will be available in your accommodation.
Instead of using several pouches that adds to the weight, use vacuum packing cubes.
Carry an iPad or Tablet instead of a heavy laptop.