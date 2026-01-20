Madhurima Tuli welcomes 2026 with fitness-focused New Year resolutions

Dharitri Ganguly
Actor Madhurima Tuli has stepped into 2026 with renewed energy, positivity, and a strong commitment to personal well-being.
Ringing in the new year with a clear focus on fitness and a healthier lifestyle, Madhurima has made it her top resolution to become stronger, fitter, and more mindful in the months ahead.
Known for her dedication to wellness, the actor believes that fitness is not just about physical strength but also about mental balance and self-discipline.
As part of her 2026 goals, Madhurima plans to stay consistent with her workout routine, follow a clean and balanced diet, and prioritise overall well-being amid her busy professional schedule.
She shared a few exclusive pictures with us, which reflect her refreshed and radiant vibe, perfectly capture her renewed spirit for 2026.
Exuding confidence and positivity, Madhurima looks rejuvenated, symbolising a fresh start and a determined mindset for the year ahead. The images stand as a visual reminder of her commitment to embracing a healthier, happier version of herself.