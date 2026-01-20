Nicola Peltz's tattoo strongly hints at escalating feud between the Beckham clan

Udisha
The Brooklyn family feud has fired up once again after Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to level serious allegations against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. In the light of the recent drama, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz's tattoo has caused further speculation.
Nicola posted a mirror selfie on Instagram and social media noticed a tattoo on her torso. According to reports, the tattoo is in Yiddish and translates to "family first". The internet thinks it is a subtle dig at the Beckhams.
It is also reported that just like Nicola, her brother too has the meaningful phase tattooed. This implies that the tattoo must be personal to the Peltz family, since there is no clarity as to when Nicola got the phrase inked.
However, what has made the tattoo reveal exciting is the timing. Nicola posted the picture on Instagram just hours before her husband, Brooklyn Beckham went explosive with his shocking revelations against his family.
While Nicola Peltz has not made a statement on the Beckham family feud yet, she has removed all posts on her Instagram that involved her husband's family, including birthday tributes.