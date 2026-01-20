Top 5 most iconic Valentino moments in Hollywood history

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the memorable Valentino moments in Hollywood was in 2001, when Julia Roberts accepted her Oscar in a vintage black and white Valentino gown.
The singer paid an accidental tribute to Judy Garland in a custom-made sky-blue Valentino Haute Couture gown and the dramatic train left everyone in awe.
This year, she was also one of the co-hosts on the red carpet. Her vibrant red gown from the designer's 2002 Fall Couture show is still one of the most talked-about Valentino moments in Hollywood.
Recently, JLo embraced a 1960s inspired Vintage Valentino black gown at the designer's Spring Haute Couture show. The playful cut outs on the arms made the look timeless and iconic.
Diana has been an admirer of the designer since ages. While attending a Paul McCartney show Diana decked up in a custom-made suede and lace knee-length Valentino dress.