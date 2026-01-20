Valentino's only Indian lehenga made for Isha Ambani in 2018: A closer look

Subhadrika Sen
As fashion emperor Valentino breathed his last at 93, conversations of his Indo-Italian collaboration during Isha Ambani’s wedding resurfaces.
The Italian ultra-luxury couture house designed only one Indian lehenga, its first, and only one so far for Isha Ambani’s post wedding celebrations.
The lehenga was worn by Ambani on December 12, 2018. Rich with floral motifs, intricate gold embroidery, and a zari dupatta, this piece of designer-wear was a milestone in global fashion.
The piece was a wonderful amalgamation of European craftsmanship and Indian heritage. It also spotlighted Valentino’s interest in experimenting by imbibing other cultures.
The ensemble was on display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.