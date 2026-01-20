Witchy décor that can boost your home’s dark aesthetic!

ANOUSHKA NAG
An apothecary shelf
Make a special shelf that resembles an antique pharmacy. This is about carefully chosen collections, not clutter. Combine bundles of dried lavender or rosemary, tiny wooden boxes, an antique scale, and amber glass bottles, and voila, you have your little witchy corner.
The enchanted mirror
Put an end to the cliché of "fairest of them all." Select an antique-style mirror with a unique frame; consider sunburst patterns, tarnished metal, or even carved wood. Arrange it such that it reflects a lovely view from a window or candlelight.
A corner of crystals and candles
Set aside a small, secure area for the beautiful interplay of crystal and light. Put some of your favourite crystals, candles and a lovely rustic metal candle holder
Mystify your windows
Get rid of the generic blinds. Hang gauzy, sheer drapes made of cotton or natural linen. They exquisitely filter light during the day, producing an ethereal glow. Stitch or glue little moon and star charms along the curtain hem for a finishing touch. They will gently capture the light.
A witch’s reading corner
Make any nook a haven for reading. It feels more like a "cosy scholar" than a "spooky dungeon." Start with a deep, jewel-toned velvet armchair that is quite cosy. To create a soft pool of light, add a floor lamp with a warm bulb.