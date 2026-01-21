4 bedtime habits that are spoiling your mornings

Udisha
Scrolling at night
Late night doomscrolling is one of the worst habits you can have. It affects and disrupts your sleep, and brings down your productivity for the next day. You should not be exposed to any screen at least 30 mins before sleeping.
Midnight snacking
This is one of the habits that you know is harmful but you still cannot control the cravings. However, munching on snacks at midnight hampers digestion and deteriorates the gut health. Do not give into your midnight cravings if you want to stay healthy.
Snoozing the alarm
All of us snooze our alarms in the morning but did you know it is actually harming your health? It leads to disturbed sleep and spoils your energy for the entire day.
Erratic sleep schedule
A good night's sleep is a must to have a day full of energy. However, make sure that you follow a strict sleep schedule and fix the time when you want to go to sleep and wake up. Do not confuse your circadian rhythm, if you want to have a good morning.