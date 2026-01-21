4 things to know about Nicola Peltz's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz

DEBOLINA ROY
Before becoming a billionaire investor Nicola Peltz’s father was studying in the University of Pennsylvania. But he dropped out of college and joined his family’s food distribution company. In 2005, he co-founded a company called Trian Fund Management and was also a part of board directors in H.J. Heinz company.
In 1985 he tied the knot with Claudia. A lot of information is available about the venue or outfits. But Nicola once said in an interview that they still into each other and always like to pull each other’s legs, even after 40 years.
Since childhood Nicola was a centre-right and right wing ice hockey player. So Nelson thought it was cool and he wanted her to focus on that. At the age of 11 when she wanted to act her parents were against it. But after scoring a role in a play they were convinced about her being an actress.
Nelson filed a lawsuit against Nicola's two wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, in 2022. He told that he never got his deposit back and the experience was also not good for the family. Later, the wedding planning company settled the matter in 2023 by making a donation to the Ukraine Crisis Fund in Nicola and Brooklyn’s name.