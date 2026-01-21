Can sitting at a stretch harm your health? Here are 4 reasons why

Udisha
Sitting for long hours has become unavoidable due to desk jobs. However, they can pose some serious health risks and this is why you should ensure some activity everyday.
Heart diseases
Sitting for too long at a stretch leads to slowing down of blood circulation, which puts pressure on the heart and shoots up cholesterol and blood pressure.
Type 2 diabetes
Long hours of sitting at one place means lack of activity. It leads to obesity and also increases the body's insulin resistance, leading to Type 2 diabetes.
Weak muscles
Prolonged sitting naturally means that you will end up slouching which results in poor posture. Coupled with inactivity, it weakens muscles and joints and leads to lifelong issues and pain.
Poor mental health
Staying active is important both for your physical as well as mental health. Sitting for too long leads to stagnancy and result in increased anxiety and depression.