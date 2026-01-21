Who is Nicola Peltz? 5 things to know about Brooklyn Beckham's wife

Udisha
Nicola Peltz is an actor by profession
Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham or Nicola Peltz is an American actor. The 31-year-old made her feature film debut back in 2006 in the film Deck the Halls. She also featured in films like The Holidate, The Last Airbender and more.
Family background
She was born into a wealthy family, to parents Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former mode. She grew up in New York, where she was born.
Siblings
Nicola belongs to a big family and has seven siblings. With six brothers and one sister, she is the fifth child in the family. Her husband, Brooklyn Beckham was friends with two of her brothers, Diesel and Brad, and that is what led to the meeting of the couple.
Sporting background
Nicola grew up playing ice hockey and even considered a professional career in the sport, given that her older brother, Brad Peltz is a professional ice hockey player.
Her two weddings to Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham on April 9, 2022 in an extravagant marriage that took place at her family's estate in Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple renewed their vows on August 2, 2025 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Nicola's father, at Westchester County, New York.