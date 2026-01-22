4 kinds of cheese you should not add to your pasta

Udisha
Goat cheese
Although easy on the pocket, this cheese is not pasta's best friend. They do not blend well and can subdue the taste of your pasta.
Pre-shredded cheese
Pre-shredded mozzarella or cheddar is a big no in pasta because it has a lot of non-cheese elements such as potato starch, cellulose which don't allow the cheese to melt smoothly.
Feta cheese
This cheese is salty and ends up softening when added to pasta. It ends up causing clumps and does not give the required or desired flavour to your pasta.
Blue cheese
This cheese as an extremely sharp and overpowering taste that is not meant for a creamy, cheesy pasta. Although packed with flavours, it ends up giving your pasta an uneven texture.