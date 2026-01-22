4 kinds of wines you should never buy

DEBOLINA ROY
Containers of cheap bulk wine often emphasize quantity over quality. These kinds of wine may include additives and high sugar content to compensate for poor fermentation. It is better to pay a higher price for a cleaner bottle.
Cheap bubbles will typically be artificially carbonated rather than naturally fermented. Such bottles of wine are known to cause headaches because of the high residual sugar content. Steer clear of such wine if you want to have a pleasant evening.
The bottles that are sold with strong artificial fruit flavors tend to mask the poor quality of the grapes. These drinks do not have the complexity that is found in the traditional wines and tend to taste more like soda than actual wine.
Never buy a bottle of wine that has been sitting under hot display lights or in a warm window. Wine that has been exposed to heat will have a completely ruined flavour profile, and the liquid will taste like vinegar instead of a delicious drink.