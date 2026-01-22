4 reasons to visit the Manali Winter Carnival

DEBOLINA ROY
Immerse yourself in the heart of Himachal through the marvellous folk shows organized as part of the Manali Winter Carnival. From the rhythm of Maha Nati to traditional music numbers, Manali becomes one large museum coming alive with its proud culture.
Indulge your taste buds in authentic flavours served by various food stalls managed by local women. The experience of relishing steaming Siddu or a traditional Dham meal in freezing weather will surely enrich your carnival experience.
The grand parade is a treat for the eyes. Beautifully decorated floats and street performances add color and vibrancy to the occasion. The street parade on Mall Road perfectly exemplifies the festive mood and liveliness of the mountains.
Get your hands on unique handicrafts and exquisite handicraft woolen items created by local artisans. The markets are bustling with all manner of handicrafts, including attractive Kullu woolen shawls and jewelry.