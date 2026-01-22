5 biggest showbiz feuds that shook fans

DEBOLINA ROY
2026 arrived with a brand new controversy about the Beckhams. Brooklyn Beckham accused David and Victoria Beckham of trying to ruin his married life. He spoke about them “being too much controlling” and telling “countless lies” to portray themselves as a perfect family .
This was one of the most talked-about showbiz feuds that have also caused a cold war between their fans. During the filming of Fast and Furious Dwayne posted on social media praising his female co-stars while referring some of his male co-stars as “candy asses.”
In recent times, all the three khans share delightful moments and shake a leg together on weddings. But this was not the case in 2000’s. People still recall about Katrina Kaif’s birthday party from 2008, where Salman Khan reportedly slapped Shahrukh Khan. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan once said he would like to keep his dog’s name Shahrukh.
In 2016 Kangana publicly referred Hrithik as her ex, while the actor completely denied this fact. Things turned even worse when both of them exchanged legal notices and accused each other of defamation and privacy violations. Even during an interview, Hrithik had revealed about all the emails and chats.
The infamous 2003 fight has still being talked-about and it showed longer consequences on Vivek Oberoi’s career. In an interview, Vivek accussed Salman of threatening him constantly over Aishwarya Rai and he also gave him open challenge on national media. According to reorts after that, his career drastically started dropping.