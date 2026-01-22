5 bizarre/fun things Astronauts did in space that you won't believe

Bristi Dey
Astronauts wear diapers
As funny as it sounds, it is the most practical thing to do. Because during space launch or long space walks, going to a bathroom is kinda impossible. So, the wear undergarments called Maximum Absorbency Garments or adult diapers for their basic needs.
Gross Alert! Say hello to recycled water
In space where the supply of water is minimal, Astronauts turn to recycling. They reuse their naturally created water like sweat and urine and drink it. But here's the thing, the system that recycles these produce cleaner water than that's found on Earth. So, it's a smart move accompanied with a teeny tiny bit of grossness.
Got taller
Did you know several astronauts have reported getting taller in space? Without gravity compressing the spine, astronauts can grow up to 2 inches taller while in orbit. After returning to Earth, gravity gradually takes over again and within a few months, they return to their original height.
Play sports in zero gravity
With the numbness surrounding the environment in space, astronauts too need some fun times. So, they play soccer balls, toss water spheres, and even run marathons on treadmills
Sunrise and sunset not once but 16 times a day
With the space station orbiting in a greater speed around the earth, the astronauts witness sunset and sunrise 16 times a day in 24 hours. Cool right?