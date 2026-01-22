5 hidden signs that your body needs more hydration

Udisha
Constantly feeling hungry
Unsatisfied hunger cravings is a common sign of dehydration which often goes unnoticed. Our brain sometimes confuses thirst for hunger and makes us feel hungry all the time.
Fatigue
Dehydration hampers the functioning of your body and brings down blood volume, resulting in low energy. It often leads to a sense of fatigue and brain fog.
Bad breath
If you do not drink enough water, your mouth will not produce enough saliva leading to an unusual bacterial deposit in the mouth, leading to a nasty breath. Water is a great agent for a hydrated, fresh mouth.
Extremely dry skin
Following a 5-step skincare while not drinking enough water will not do the trick. Dehydration shows up on your face and body in the form of dull, dry skin and flakiness. Water, therefore, is always the star of your skincare routine.
Muscle cramps
Have you ever woken up at night due to horrible muscle cramps? That's your body telling you to drink more water. Dehydration affects the electrolyte balance in your body resulting in joint and muscle pain, cramps and stiffness.