5 long-lasting makeup tips: Easy ways to make your makeup last all day

DEBOLINA ROY
Before starting the makeup make sure you wash and moisturize your face. It helps removes all the excess oil, dirt and impurities. And then follow up with a gentle exfoliation process to remove dead cells.
One of the most important long-lasting makeup tips is to use the right primer for your skin. Matte primers are perfect for oily skin and hydrating primers are the best option for dry skin.
Your foundation should match your skin tone and it should have a good coverage. Use a smudge-proof and water-proof eyeliner and mascara to avoid raccoon eyes. A crease-proof concealer will help set the fine lines.
A lot of people use setting spray after the makeup is done. But to make it last longer you have to use it after every 2-3 steps. It helps absorb the excess oil, reduces the powdery finish and locks the makeup.
One of the most popular long-lasting makeup tips is the baking technique. After your makeup is done use loose powder under your eyes and T-zone and let it set for 5-7 minutes and dust off the excess.