Who is Laila Faisal? 4 things about cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend

Abhishek Sharma's sister's wedding
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma had a grand wedding in Ludhiana. However, fans noticed the cricketer dancing with Laila Faisal, who is now thought to be his girlfriend. Laila, who was spotted in all the wedding functions, was one of Komal's bridesmaids.
An entrepreneur
Laila is an entrepreneur and founder LRF Designs with her mother, Roohi Faisal. Her company is a luxury brand that works with Indian textiles and high-fashion.
Education
Laila Faisal graduated from the prestigious King's College London in the UK with an honours degree in psychology. Additionally, she has specialisation in fashion design and branding which she got from London College of Fashion.
A constant supporter
Laila has often been present at Abhishek Sharma's cricket matches, accompanying the cricketer's sister, Komal Sharma. Their relationship buzz took off after she publicly posted about Abhishek's record 135-run at the T20I match against England.