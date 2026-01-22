Why is the Internet obsessed with the viral Japanese cheesecake?

Udisha
The internet has found a new thing to obsess over: the viral Japanese cheesecake. People are going crazy over this simple cheesecake recipe, which is not exactly Japanese.
The viral Japanese cheesecake does not require a lot of your time. It can be made with just two ingredients: thick greek yogurt and cookies. Yes, that's it. It uses none of the classic cheesecake ingredients such as cream cheese or eggs, but the internet is obsessed because it is super easy.
Quite obviously, this viral cheesecake is a no-bake dessert. All you have to do is add a packet of cookies to a tub of greek yogurt and store it in the refrigerator so that it can freeze. In some time, you will have your Japanese cheesecake.
If you think that this is a lazy way to make a dessert that does not even qualify as cheesecake, many people on the internet might disagree with you. In fact, the Japanese cheesecake is not at all similar to the fluffy cheesecake available in Japan.
Some people are adding their own personal zing to the viral cheesecake by adding other ingredients such as honey or vanilla or using flavoured yogurt. However, the simplicity of the recipe is what is luring people into the trend.