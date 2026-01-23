FIFA launches Visa support programme for World Cup 2026 fans

Udisha
The FIFA PASS
FIFA PASS: the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System is a newly introduced system to help ticket holders of the FIFA World Cup 2026 who live outside the United States. The PASS will help travelling fans access US visa interviews on priority basis.
Who is eligible for FIFA PASS
Any fans who have already purchased tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and need an US visa to visit the country are eligible for the FIFA PASS.
How to apply for FIFA PASS?
World Cup ticket holders will get information directly from FIFA ticket office detailing how to to access the PASS. Once the system begins, ticket buyers can access the PASS while checking out.
Is FIFA PASS mandatory? The voluntary system is not mandatory. US visa appointments can also be set up independently.