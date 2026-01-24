4 ways raisins keep you healthy

Udisha

Good for digestive health

Raisins have a lot of soluble fiber and help prevent constipation. They are very good for your gut health.

Makes bones strong

Packed with calcium, raising are very good for strengthening bones and protects against osteoporosis.

Protects the heart

Raisins contain fiber and a whole lot of potassium which protects your heart from bad cholesterol. It also keeps blood pressure in check, promoting heart health.

Improves immunity

Rich with polyphenolic antioxidants which include Vitamin A, raisins are anti-inflammatory and are known to improve immunity.

