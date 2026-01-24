5 salad dressings that can help you throughout the year

Subhadrika Sen
Italian: This light and slightly sweet salad dressing is a staple in most households that eat salads regularly.
Honey Mustard: You can easily make this at home by mixing honey and mustard sauce. This sweet and pungent sauce is a must-have for all your leafy and fruity salads.
Balsamic: This sweet and sour sauce is best paired with those salad ingredients that have neutral flavours of their own like avocado or burrata.
Classic Vinaigrette: Works very well with simple salads like caesar salad.
Ranch: Going healthy with your meals? Have a bottle of the ranch dressing on your kitchen shelves.