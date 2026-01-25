4 lesser-known Indian embroideries, which are slowly becoming rare

DEBOLINA ROY
Chamba Rumal or "needle painting" has reversible designs inspired by Pahari miniature paintings. An unbleached muslin cloth and silk yarn are used in this exquisite craft from Himachal Pradesh to detail mythological stories in a reversible format where both sides look alike.
This geometric embroidery, named ‘Pukhoor,’ is done with great expertise by the Toda tribe in the Nilgiri Mountains. The striking finish gives it a appearance closer to weaving, and hence it makes for a unique and rare craft among these pieces.
It is originated in Bihar and it is a narrative craft made to utilize old cloth. It is different from Kantha as it is made using a running stitch to fill in designs that depict social themes or village life scenes with vividness.
Originating from Karnataka, Kasuti requires four intricate stitches. It is considered one of those lesser-known Indian embroideries where artisans are able to make intricate designs without any knot, and extremely high manual and artistic skills are needed.