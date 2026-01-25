4 Passive income strategies that take up little time

Udisha
Dividend stocks
It is a long term investment plan which doesn't require much maintenance. To invest in dividend stocks, one has to buy shares in companies that pay dividends.
Renting properties
Renting real estate properties is the easiest way to gain income steadily. Rented properties are always in demand and can provide a good source of passive income.
REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts)
These are companies that are publicly traded and own their own real estate. Such properties offer experiences of liquid real estate.
Royalties
If you are a creator or an artiste, you can license your work and can gain passive income from royalties lifelong. If someone else uses your patented work, you will receive royalty as well.