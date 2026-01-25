5 offbeat hill stations in North Bengal which are perfect for a quiet long weekend

DEBOLINA ROY
This hidden gem nestled in the foothills of Kalimpong gives ultimate peaceful experiences by the Leesh River. Visit organic farms and stay at homestays that provide serene experiences.
Located close to the Bhutan border, these two villages lie in a very remote, untouched location. The area boasts lush cardamom agriculture, trekkable routes through dense forestry, making it a perfect offbeat hill stations in North Bengal.
The serene birdwatcher's paradise of Pabong overlooks the picturesque valleys of Kalimpong. Wake up each morning with views of the imposing Kanchenjunga and the sweet symphony of forest sounds. The tiny hamlet is all about living life in slow gear.
Nestled near the popular tourist spot Mirik, Bunkulung is an valleysite with lush green fields and the flowing waters of rivulets running through them. It's soothing to be near the flowing Balasun River and extensive tea gardens for deep relaxation today.
Rongo is famous mainly because of the availability of huge cinchona plantations as well as the misty hill atmosphere. This quiet hamlet has provided picturesque views of the valley along with the availability of exotic flora.