5 richest football teams as Manchester United tumbles to number eight

ANOUSHKA NAG
Real Madrid ($1.01 billion)
No surprises here, Real Madrid are the highest revenue earners once again. With their 23% rise in commercial revenue overcoming their decline in matchday revenue, Madrid is the only team to have made over €1 billion ($1.36 billion) in overall revenue.
FC Barcelona ($1.14 billion)
Barcelona has risen four spots from the previous year's rankings to return to the top three for the first time since 2019–20. The Catalans' earnings increased by an astounding 27% from the 2023–2024 season due to the implementation of Personal Seat License arrangements.
Bayern Munich ($1.01 billion)
In 2024–2025, Bayern Munich's revenue increased by 12% due to their Bundesliga triumph, Champions League quarterfinal run, and Club World Cup appearance. The German behemoths moved up from fifth to third in the rankings thanks to a general increase in earnings.
Paris Saint-Germain ($979.4 million)
Paris Saint-Germain has actually slid to the bottom of the rankings after winning the Champions League and making it to the Club World Cup final. The French behemoths reported a 4% gain in revenue despite dropping from third to fourth, primarily due to higher broadcasting revenue.
Liverpool ($978.3 million)
Liverpool is the highest-earning team in England for the first time in the history of the Deloitte Football Money League. Their 17% revenue boost, which included an amazing 34% increase in TV earnings from the previous campaign, was largely due to their return to Champions League and Premier League success.