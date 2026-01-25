6 countries you can easily explore without knowing the local language

DEBOLINA ROY
The Dutch always occupy the top spots when it comes to evaluating the world's best non-native English speakers. From Amsterdam itself to the rest of the Netherlands, just about every person speaks the language. It’s one of the best countries to visit without knowing the local language.
English dominates in Singapore’s administration and acts as a common tongue. It will be easy to move from one destination to another through the MRT, understand food stall menus, and even converse with stall vendors.
The Swedish people are very good at speaking English. You can easily get around exploring Stockholm's historic streets or the wilderness up north without feeling any stress whatsoever. That is why it one of the best countries you can visit without knowing the local language.
The official use of English in this country is seen as it is predominantly used in schools and government. The ease of communication with locals is incredible for travellers.
As a result of its burgeoning tourism market, Iceland has made English its unofficial second language. Virtually all Icelanders are fluent speakers of English as a first language. As a result, it is a bilingual nation with all adequate road safety.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where expats are in large numbers, the English language is also used. For a tourist experience from shopping malls to the desert safari itself, it has to be one of the best countries to visit without the local language.