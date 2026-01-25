Are you an echoist? 5 ways to find out

Udisha
If you are afraid of being a self-obsessed narcissist, you might be an echoist. Coined by Dr. Craig Malkin, echoism is a term opposite to narcissism. Here are a few ways to tell if you are an echoist.
You put others first always
You have a habit of prioritising others and their needs even if it that is to your disadvantage. You have a tendency to avoid conflict, and agree with the other person, "echoing" their opinion.
You are uncomfortable with compliments
You are not very happy when someone praises you. An echoist has the habit to underestimate themselves and feel undeserving of any praise or compliment.
You hate being the centre of attention
You are nowhere near the limelight and hate any sort of special treatment: definitely not a narcissist. Echoists never want to acknowledge their achievement and nor do they want anyone else to mention them.
You blame yourself during crises
Echoists think that if anything is wrong, it is because of them. They think of the various things they could have done differently for a better outcome, even if you have no fault at all.
You can never voice your demands
If you struggle to express your opinions, needs and desires, because you think it will cause inconvenience, you are probably an echoist. Even if someone asks what you think, you will divert the topic.