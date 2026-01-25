Daily puja for beginners: Basic essentials and timings

Udisha
Want to conduct puja regularly at home? There are a few basic things you need to gather before you can start your spiritual journey in your own personal space.
The first thing that you will definitely need is an idol. To prepare the altar, choose an idol of the deity you worship: kaali, shiva, krishna. Decorate the altar with flowers and other items complementing the deity.
Pujas can never be complete without diyas and incense sticks. Store enough diyas, matchsticks and diyas to light up during every puja. Also keep an Indian bell at the altar, which is an integral part of daily aartis at home.
While daily pujas at home do not need to follow strict timings, the best timing are in the morning before sunrise, roughly 4:00 am to 6:00 am; and at evening, near sunset (5:00 pm to 7:00 pm).