What Rupali Ganguly said about her fertility struggles and the influence of Vaishno Devi

Udisha
Actor Rupali Ganguly, famous to the people as Anupamaa, has beautifully balanced her career and her personal life. She is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple share a son named Rudransh who was born in 2013.
A few years ago, the actor shared her struggle with infertility, sharing that how leading doctors had told her that she will never be able to bear a child. However, what changed things for her, was her faith in the Almighty.
Talking about that time, Rupali had said, "I had gone to the best of Gynaecologists, and I was told will not be able to have a child. My belief in my Mata Rani, Vaishno Devi, is so so strong".
She added that her strong faith made the miracle possible, "Jo maangti hu mai zidd karke maangti hu or woh mujhe de deti hai, pata nahi, sach mey maa hai woh" (Whatever I ask with determination, she somehow makes them come true, truly, she is a mother).
It was Vaishno Devi who made her a mother, said Rupali Ganguly. "I went to her and said I really want to experience motherhood. I conceived naturally, and for me, it was nothing short of a miracle. It was one of the biggest miracles in my life to become a mother and have Rudransh".
Rupali Ganguly's faith is not unknown. She frequently shares snippets from pujas and religious festivals on her social media with her followers.