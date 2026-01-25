Why Indian celebs in Dubai are dominating new business frontiers

DEBOLINA ROY

Tax-free savings

Dubai’s tax-free status has been a major advantage in this case, as the artist will keep his total money after setting up ventures in Dubai, unlike in other countries where a huge amount would go to tax.

Security and privacy

Safety, for such high-profile personalities, comes first. The UAE in general offers an extremely low rate of crime and provides world-class security systems. The celebrities are able to live with a high level of peace and privacy.

ALEJANDRE MADALI III

Getaway to global endorsements

Indian Celebs in Dubai can easily access the international market and it is also very convenient to visit from India. This is what brings them massive endorsements from all around the world and bridges the gap between Asia and Europe.

Freedom of spending

The lack of tight fiscal policies allows the stars to spend their money as they wish and invest it wherever they please. Also, unlike other places, in Dubai, the stars can expect discretion so that their lifestyle choices are not constantly put under a microscope.

Thriving real-estate scenario

The flourishing market of Dubai's real estate industry is an added factor that encourages and motivates Indian Celebs. Higher rental and growth opportunities guarantee them a high return on investment in the Dubai skyline rather than investing in other global cities.

