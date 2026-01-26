4 global spots which are dream destinations for vegetarians

DEBOLINA ROY
While Dubai and Abu Dhabi boast a plethora of kebabs, it also have a generous variety of veg food. Enjoy creamy hummus, baba ghanoush, flavourful falafel wraps and and the sweets from Meena Bazaar are a must try during your trip.
It’s a city that’s already living in the future. Known for its secure environment and futuristic technologies it is one of the best international places for vegetarian. You can 100% plant-based meals in Buddhist cuisine, and also don’t forget to savour tofu hot pots, veg tempura sushi and matcha desserts.
Many of the Balinese cuisine boasts a lot of delectable veg cuisines. Gado-gado is an exotic salad tossed with peanut, Nasi Campur is also mixed rice with a lot of stir fry veggies and you can also try vegan Asian cuisines with tofu or tempeh.
This country has equal amounts of options for both vegetarians and non vegetarians. You can try vegan sphagettis, alfredo pasta, vegan pizzas and do not miss on mellanzane alla parmiggiana, which is basically fried eggplant layered with tomato sauce and cheese.