4 underrated patriotic Indian films that you should watch

Udisha
Chittagong (2012)
Based on the 1930 Chittagong revolution led by the legendary revolutionary Master da Surya Sen, this film made history come alive. With Manoj Bajpayee as Surya Sen, this film did not receive the recognition it deserved.
Saat Hindustani (1969)
This was Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's debut film which revolved around the struggle to free Goa from Portuguese colonisation. It also cast actors such as Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, among others.
1971 (2007)
Once again starring Manoj Bajpayee, the movie is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war which follows six Indian Prisoners of War who escaped a jail in Pakistan.
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)
This Ashutosh Gowariker directed film also follows the Chittagong revolution, but from a different perspective. Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were cast in this film that underperformed at the box office.