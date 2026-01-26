5 contemporary female authors who redefined Indian literature

ANOUSHKA NAG
Arundhati Roy
Arundathi Roy is a well-known writer, social activist, and politician. Her first book, The God of Small Things, is a semi-biographical account of her early life in Kerala. The book was included in a major bestseller list and received the coveted Booker Prize in 1997.
Jhumpa Lahiri
One of India's most well-known female writers, Jhumpa Lahiri, has authored numerous essays, novels, and short stories in both Italian and English. In addition to describing the problems of immigrants and Indian-American society, the award-winning novelist primarily writes about loneliness.
Chitra Banerjee
Author Chitralekha Banerjee is well-known for her poetry, historical fiction, and short tales. We have seen Draupadi's interpretation of the Mahabharata in her well-known book Palace of Illusions. The author took care to highlight the societal issues and challenges that women face. Chitra Banerjee’s novels have won many popular awards like the American Book Award and the Orange Prize.
Anita Desai
Anita Desai is a well-known novelist who has produced numerous novels and short stories. A new generation of women who choose to pursue careers in writing look up to her. Her writings are primarily about marriage and women's rights. Numerous esteemed honours, including the British Guardian Prize, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Booker Prize, have been bestowed upon her books.