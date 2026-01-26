5 lighthouses in India that you should not miss

Subhadrika Sen
Kanyakumari Lighthouse: Is perfect to see the merging of the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Built in 1971, it is squarish in shape with red and white stripes and 30 metres high.
Mahabalipuram Lighthouse: was constructed in the 1900s of dressed stone. One can see a bird’s eye view of the sea and city from the top.
Dolphin’s nose Lighthouse: This 174 metre lighthouse in Vizag is open to the public between 3pm – 5 pm daily. Built in 1840, it gives mesmerising views of Yarada Beach, Bay of Bengal, Gangavaram Port, and Ross Hill Church.
Aguada Lighthouse: Commissioned in 1976, this lighthouse in Goa, is 16 kms from Panaji on the west of Aguada. Be prepared for some fabulous sea views once you are atop.
Chandrabagha Lighthouse: Situated 40 kms away from Puri on the Chandrabagha Beach in Odisha, this lighthouse is not only a spectacular structure offering great views but one whose inception is shrouded in mythological stories.