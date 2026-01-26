5 things to know about the smelliest plant in the world

Udisha
The "corpse flower"
When you think of flowers, you also think of its delicate fragrance. However, that is definitely not the case with this plant: Titan arum (Amorphophallus titanum), which is the smelliest plant in the world. Also known as "corpse flower", it literally smells like a decaying animal body.
The bad smell attracts pollinators
The flower emits the horrid smell to attract bees, insects and other pollinators. The stench, unbearable to the human nose actually does tempt insects and flies.
It is a huge flower
A Titan arum is more than one flower, it's a lot of them together. It is also the largest inflorescence (collection of many flowers) in the world. Quite naturally, the flower is huge containing several male and female flowers within it.
It is a rare flower
Native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, the Titan arum is a very rare flower. It takes 7 to 10 years for the flower to bloom but wilts within 24-48 hours of its bloom. Besides the rarity, rapid deforestation has made this flower endangered.
It can create its own heat
Titan arum can generate heat on its own and then uses it! The tip of the spadix reaches approximately 37°C due to thermogenesis. Due to the generation of heat, the strong smell travels a long distance, almost half a mile to attract pollinators.