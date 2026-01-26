Stop gatekeeping matcha to your cup; it’s time your skincare got a sip

ANOUSHKA NAG
Matcha Detoxing face mask
Combine matcha powder with multani mitti. While matcha balances and soothes, multani mitti removes impurities. Without the terrible cardboard-dry feel, this mask tightens just enough. To lessen the detoxifying effect, add honey.
Cooling Aloe and Matcha Gel
Mix matcha powder with aloe vera gel and use regularly to calm inflammation and redness. This soothing gel also provides a radiant glow and boosts skin health.
Matcha spot treatment
Worried about active acne? Mix matcha powder with turmeric, honey and tea tree oil and use it as a spot treatment on your active acne. Say bye-bye to your active acne in 2-3 days with this magical spot treatment.
Matcha and green tea toner
Brew some of that green tea that you never drink; add some matcha powder to hot water and mix both in equal proportions, and allow it to cool. Add aloe vera gel and a few drops of tea tree essential oil, and you have a brand-new toner ready to use!