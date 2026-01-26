Top 5 famous chocolate factories to visit around the world

DEBOLINA ROY
The chocolates of Switzerland are extremely popular for its delectable sweets. The renowned Lindt chocolate factory greets its guests with a chocolate fountain as tall as 30 ft. Free chocolates and even making your own chocolates are also available.
One of the largest and most famous chocolate factories in the world, Hershey's Chocolate factory, combines chocolate-themed attractions, education, and amusement. Enjoy tours, 4D shows, free tastings, and DIY chocolates.
Cadbury is not just a chocolate brand; it has been part of our childhood. So if you wanna relieve that nostalgia once again this factory in Bournville is a must-visit. Enjoy interactive sessions, exhibitions, shows, live demos and of course, a plethora of all Cadbury chocolates.
This is one of the most iconic chocolate brands in Finland. Along with the free samples and tastings it also focuses on sustainable sourcing. In fact, you also witness several types of chocolate exhibitions in this factory.
It is one of the oldest brands in Swiss confectionary history. The uniquely decorated chocolate themed museum makes it stand out among other famous chocolate factories, And you can also indulge in live demos, tastings, and even workshop; in short, a wholesome experience for all chocolate lovers.