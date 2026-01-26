Underrated tourist spots in Nepal that you should visit

Udisha
Tansen, Palpa
When in Nepal, people love to visit Pokhara and Lumbini but very few people know about Tansen, a historic town that has remnants of ancient Newari architecture besides a stunning view of the Himalayas.
Rukum
This place has limited tourist footfall and retains its natural beauty. An off-beat destination, if you want to spend some quiet time while taking in Nepal's natural landscape, this is the place.
The Bat Cave and Mahendra Cave, Pokhara
Located nearby, these limestone caves are the place to go if you want different experiences. The bat cave houses an entire colony of bats and gives you a sense of adventure. The Mahendra cave gives you a closer look of the beautifully formed stalactites and stalagmites.
Khokana and Bungamati Villages, Kathmandu Valley
If you want to experience the real and traditional Newari culture and eat authentic food and witness artforms crucial to the culture, visit this place, away from the usual tourist spots.